LOUISE McDAID - SOCIALIST LABOUR PARTY

Home care organiser Louise McDaid is a long-time workers' rights campaigner with the Socialist Labour Party.She was previously the party's lead Scottish candidate, in the recent European Parliament election.Ms McDaid also chairs the Farepak Victims Committee, which was established following the collapse of the Christmas savings and hamper company.She is a firm opponent of the privatisation of health and education services and believes "that real socialist policies, which represent the best interests of the vast majority of people, are needed to address the economic crisis".